Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Andrew Barnes: How Auckland transport can earn the moral authority to get locals out of their cars

5 minutes to read
Auckland Transport wants to make way for more cycleways and bus lanes by removing kerbside parking on some roads. Photo / Dean Purcell

Auckland Transport wants to make way for more cycleways and bus lanes by removing kerbside parking on some roads. Photo / Dean Purcell

NZ Herald
By Andrew Barnes

OPINION:

In a recent NZ Herald report Andrew McGill, the head of integrated network planning at Auckland Transport, mounted a defence of the Council-controlled organisation's plan to remove kerbside parking.

AT's objective is to make

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.