Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Andrea Mullane: Air New Zealand board misses marketing expertise

7 minutes to read
Air New Zealand's brand is inexorably linked to our country, our people and our culture. Photo / File

Air New Zealand's brand is inexorably linked to our country, our people and our culture. Photo / File

NZ Herald
By: Andrea Mullane

OPINION:

As incoming chief executive Greg Foran stepped up to the plate in February 2020, the global aviation industry ground to a virtual standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Emergency measures were needed to mitigate

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.