Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Andrea Fox: Tony Gibson's exit symptomatic of shambolic Ports of Auckland

4 minutes to read
Departing Ports of Auckland chief executive Tony Gibson. Photo / NZME

Departing Ports of Auckland chief executive Tony Gibson. Photo / NZME

By:

Herald business writer

OPINION:

June 30 will be a red letter day in the New Zealand port sector with the exits of the chief executives of two economic cornerstones: the Port of Tauranga and the Ports of Auckland.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
NewsletterClicker