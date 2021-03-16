Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

America's Cup venue question: Business leaders call for Team New Zealand to stay put

5 minutes to read

Closed borders mean that crowds for the America's Cup are mainly Kiwis. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Grant Bradley
By:

Aviation, tourism and energy writer for the NZ Herald

Reports the next America's Cup could move overseas - should Team New Zealand successfully defend it - have business leaders worried.

The latest report suggests a single challenger event in the Isle of Wight after

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.