Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

America’s challenges and opportunities much bigger than NZ’s - Bruce Cotterill

By
8 mins to read
There is wall-to-wall coverage of the election in the United States. Photo / Eric Lee, The New York Times

There is wall-to-wall coverage of the election in the United States. Photo / Eric Lee, The New York Times

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • The US election is due to be held on November 5
  • US President Joe Biden is 81 and former President Donald Trump is 78
  • Education, healthcare and the economy are all big issues in the United States electoral campaign

Bruce Cotterill is a professional director and adviser to business leaders. He is the author of the book, The Best Leaders Don’t Shout, and host of the podcast, Leaders Getting Coffee.

OPINION

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business