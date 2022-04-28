Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Amazon slumps to loss on slowest growth in two decades, Apple surprises

4 minutes to read
Photo / Getty Images

Photo / Getty Images

Daily Telegraph UK

Amazon has suffered its slowest growth for two decades, knocking $150b off its value on Thursday, as the pandemic internet shopping boom ground to a halt.

The online retail giant said revenues rose by 7

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.