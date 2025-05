Hospitality group Savor reported a decline in earnings and profit in its latest financial year. Photo / Babiche Martens

22 May, 2025

Hospitality group Savor reported a decline in earnings and profit in its latest financial year. Photo / Babiche Martens

Auckland hospitality group Savor says it’s positioned for a strong recovery despite economic pressures and reduced foot traffic taking a bite out of its earnings.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) were $7.3 million for the year ended March 31, 2025, down from $8.8m a year ago.

Savor recorded a net loss after tax of $1.2m compared to a profit of $0.7m in the prior year.

This was primarily due to the one-time accounting write-off from the discontinued Seafarers operations, the group said.

Total revenue fell 8% from $61.9m to $56.6m.