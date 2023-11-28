Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Amano, Ebisu, MoVida operator says big progress made despite cost of living challenges for restaurants, bars

John Weekes
By
3 mins to read
Amano Restaurant in Auckland's Britomart neighbourhood.

Amano Restaurant in Auckland's Britomart neighbourhood.

Savor, the operator of some of Auckland’s most glamorous restaurants, has lifted revenue despite bad weather and inflation taking a bite out of business.

Net profit after tax in the half-year to September 30 was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business