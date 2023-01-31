Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jarden Brief: Restaurant group Savor-ing a big capital raise

nzme
5 mins to read
The owner of Britomart's Amano (pictured) and Movida plans to use a multimillion dollar capital raise to strengthen the company’s balance sheet and fund future growth. Photo / Babiche Martens

The owner of Britomart's Amano (pictured) and Movida plans to use a multimillion dollar capital raise to strengthen the company’s balance sheet and fund future growth. Photo / Babiche Martens

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden.

New Zealand

The NZX 50 fell 0.6 per cent yesterday, with industrials and materials stocks underperforming following the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business