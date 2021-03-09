Amaltal Fishing fined $27,000 for fishing in Marine Reserve

MPI says they expect fishing companies and skippers to know the rules before they go out, and to comply with them. Photo / 123RF

Nelson based fishing company Amaltal Fishing Co has been fined $27,600 for commercial fishing in a protected Marine Reserve.

Amaltal, owned by Talley's Group, was sentenced today in the Nelson District Court, having been convicted last year for fishing in the Hikurangi Marine Reserve with its vessel the Amaltal Mariner.

The vessel's skipper, who was sentenced and fined last year, had charts onboard that show the Hikurangi Marine Reserve but it was not marked on the vessel's plotter, according to the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).

Steve Ham, MPI Fisheries Compliance Manager, said they expect fishing companies and skippers to know the rules before they go out, and to comply with them.

"Every commercial fishing vessel in New Zealand is required to carry digital monitoring gear which allows us to track their movements in real time. Because of this we were able to quickly uncover the offending and take action.

"The rules are there for a good reason. We expect fishing companies and skippers to understand their obligations before they go out."

The Hikurangi Marine Reserve, off the coast of Kaikōura, is a biologically rich marine ecosystem which is totally protected from fishing, said Ham.

The incident took place on Sunday March 17, 2019, at approximately 11.42am, when the Amaltal Mariner began a trawl 900 metres inside the Hikurangi Marine Reserve. The net was towed into the Hikurangi Marine Reserve where it travelled along the seafloor for 10-12 minutes, covering a distance of between 1,100m and 1,400m. The trawl net was retrieved at 12.04pm.

Last month Sanford was ordered to forfeit a $20 million vessel, and fined $36,000 for bottom trawling in the Puysegur Benthic Protection Area, west of Stewart Island.