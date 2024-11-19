Alliance Group plunges further into the red

Tough global trading conditions, especially for lamb, were cited in the meat processing co-op's results. Photo / Nate McKinnon, RNZ

Alliance Group has plunged deeper into the red, but is forecast to be profitable in the year ahead.

The farmer-owned processor reported an after-tax loss of $95.8 million for the year ending September 30, compared to a loss of $70m in the year prior.

Turnover slipped to $1.8 billion, down from $2b in 2023.

Chair Mark Wynne said it was a disappointing financial result for the co-op and reflected the tough global trading conditions especially for lamb, which accounted for a high proportion of its portfolio.

