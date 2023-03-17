Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Alleged misrepresentation in procurement but public contract stands for embattled firm We Are Indigo

Kate MacNamara
By
10 mins to read
Callaghan Innovation chief executive Vic Crone says lack of investment in commercialisation means highly valuable New Zealand research could go no further than the laboratory shelf.

Callaghan Innovation chief executive Vic Crone says lack of investment in commercialisation means highly valuable New Zealand research could go no further than the laboratory shelf.

Crown entity Creative New Zealand relied on an alleged misrepresentation in its due diligence in hiring embattled digital services firm We Are Indigo for work worth some $6.3m last year, however the agency

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business