Air New Zealand’s $50,000 giveaway to schools: How to win

Topics could be around road safety, avoiding playground accidents, being sunsmart or as a small Christchurch school has done, what to do if an earthquake hits.

“We’re looking for safety videos that captivate and highlight the important things your kura has implemented to ensure a safe environment for you and your friends to learn and thrive,” the airline says.

“Whether it’s new sports equipment, a library refresh, science equipment, or some musical instruments, the grant is to help your kura support their tamariki.”

The airline says schools can make the videos using an iPhone or any other smartphone. Make sure to hold the phone horizontally (landscape mode) to get a full-frame shot.

Other tips:

Film in a well-lit area. Natural light from windows or outdoor settings works perfectly. Avoid filming in dark places or against bright lights to prevent shadows and glare.

Keep your phone steady to avoid shaky footage. You can use a tripod or simply rest your phone on a stable surface.

Make sure to speak clearly and loudly enough. Try to film in a quiet place to avoid background noise. Consider using an external microphone if available.

Think about what you want to film before you start. It helps to write a simple script or storyboard of your video.

For editing, i-Movie on iPhone and iPad or Windows Movie Maker for those using a PC are recommended.

Using TikTok or creating an Instagram Reel can also be an easy way to cut a video together.