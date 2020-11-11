Air New Zealand appoints Metlifecare's Richard Thomson as chief financial officer

Richard Thomson also holds a private pilot's license. Photo / Supplied

Air New Zealand has appointed Richard Thomson, who has previously worked for the airline, as its next chief financial officer.

Thomson has been CFO at publicly listed Metlifecare for the past three years after 13 years at the airline. He will replace Jeff McDowall who will leave Air New Zealand next year.

Air New Zealand's chief executive Greg Foran said Thomson was a well-respected executive, with a proven track record as a listed company CFO.

From 2004 and 2017 he held senior positions in corporate finance, revenue management, fleet acquisition and network planning.

"Richard is regarded as an outstanding leader with in-depth airline knowledge and experience. He is highly regarded in Air New Zealand after holding a series of senior commercial and finance roles," said Foran.

His understanding of the domestic and international aviation markets would be "critical" as the airline rebuilt its network when borders begin to reopen.

Thomson holds BCom and LLB (Hons) qualifications from the University of Canterbury and maintains a licence as a private pilot.

He is expected to take up the Air New Zealand job early next year when he has worked out his notice with Metlifecare.

He has been closely involved in the process which saw Metlifecare taken over by Asia Pacific Village Group, owned by a Swedish equity firm EQT. The deal was worth $1.3 billion.

McDowall will undertake a structured transition with Thomson and will leave the airline after the completion of the equity raise in the first half of next year. McDowall has been at the airline since 2000.

The announcement today is the latest in the rapid turnover of the airline's executive which has seen five departures announced since May.