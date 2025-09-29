Although the prosecution in the 2023 trial had themselves asked for the charges to be dropped, it subsequently lodged the appeal to allow “the full potential of the legal appeals procedure” to play out.

If convicted, the two companies may face a fine of €225,000 (NZ$455,000) as well as significant reputational damage.

The hearings in the first trial centred on the role of defective “pitot tubes”, used to measure flight speed.

The court heard how a malfunction with the tubes, which became blocked with ice crystals during a mid-Atlantic storm, caused alarms to sound in the plane’s cockpit and the autopilot system to switch off.

Technical experts highlighted how, after the instrument failed, the pilots put the plane into a climb that caused the aircraft to stall and then crash into the ocean.

Air France and Airbus blamed pilot error as the main cause, denying any criminal liability.

This file handout picture released June 8, 2009 by the Brazilian Navy shows divers recovering part of the tail section from the Air France A330 aircraft that crashed in midflight over the Atlantic ocean while flying from Rio de Janeiro to Paris on June 1, 2009. Photo / Brazilian Navy, AFP

But lawyers for the families argued both companies were aware of the pitot tube problem before the crash, and that the pilots were not trained to deal with such a high-altitude emergency.

The court said Airbus committed “four acts of imprudence or negligence”, including not replacing certain models of the pitot tubes that seemed to freeze more often on its A330-A340 fleet, and “withholding information” from flight operators.

It said Air France had committed two “acts of imprudence” in the way it disseminated an information note on the faulty tubes to its pilots.

But the court also found there was not a strong enough causal link between these failings and the accident to show an offence had been committed.

Daniele Lamy, president of the association representing the victims, said she and others were “disgusted” by the decision, and the families of Brazilian victims were also highly critical of the French acquittal.

It took nearly two years after the crash to recover the “black box” flight recorders, which were found almost 4000m below sea level.

The appeals trial is set to close on November 27.

-Agence France-Presse