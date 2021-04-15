Website of the Year

Air Canada refunds tickets, restores domestic routes and preserves jobs for Government loan

All Air Canada passengers whose flights were cancelled from Vancouver and NZ can get a refund. Photo / Supplied

Grant Bradley
Aviation, tourism and energy writer for the NZ Herald

Air Canada has agreed to refund passengers with non-refundable tickets, pledged to restore regional routes and maintain its workforce at current levels in return for a C$5.9 billion ($6.7b) government loan.

For most of the

