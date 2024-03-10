Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Artificial Intelligence-generated cloud looms over Hollywood’s Barbenheimer Oscars

Financial Times
By Christopher Grimes
5 mins to read
AI generated video by SORA from ChatGPT text to video. Prompt: A stylish woman walks down a Tokyo street filled with warm glowing neon and animated city signage. She wears a black leather jacket, a long red dress, and black boots. Video / SORA

After a difficult year marked by two bitter strikes, the 96th Academy Awards will give Hollywood a chance to project an image of itself exactly the way it wants to be seen.

This year’s nominees

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

AI generated video from ChatGPT

AI generated video from ChatGPT

AI generated video by SORA from ChatGPT text to video. Prompt: A stylish woman walks down a Tokyo street filled with warm glowing neon and animated city signage. She wears a black leather jacket, a long red dress, and black boots. Video / SORA