New AA chief executive Nadine Tereora talked to Liam Dann for the Money Talks podcast.

As chief executive of the New Zealand Automobile Association (AA), Nadine Tereora oversees New Zealand’s largest member-based organisations and most trusted brands.

“We interact with about three million Kiwis,” she says, and describes it as the “most iconic brand” in the country.

On the Money Talks podcast this week, Tereroa talks about the future of driving, what she’d like to see the Government do for drivers and also about growing up in difficult financial circumstances and how that has forged her relationship with money.

“My parents split up when I was 7 and so we didn’t have a lot of money,” she says.

“So, my first memory of money was a paper round because my mum didn’t have the extra cash to give us pocket money.”

Tereroa says she has strong memories of that time around the divorce.

“I remember we had to move quite quickly and we moved in with my grandparents and that was a very stark reminder of our situation, particularly in terms of not having ready cash and then having to figure out my own way of making some money.”

“It really was no pocket money. I didn’t have that privilege, unfortunately, and I certainly had plenty of jobs.”

Tereroa says she remembers moving with her mother into their first unit.

“We literally had one couch. We had no beds and our staple dinners were sausages basically. So that was probably the poorest I’ve ever felt,” she says.

Her mother was a hairdresser and Tereroa credits her with instilling a sharp focus on budgeting.

“She was actually quite smart. She worked for a hairdressing brand and a shop but she also created her own side hustle where she’d go into rest homes and do hair.”

“There’s a lot of people in rest homes, so she was able to, over time, leave her shop job and she created her own business.”

“She was an incredible budgeter,” Tereroa says.

“Mum would sit at the dining room table at night and you could see the enormous weight of worry on her shoulders. She had a little grid book and she’d be sitting there literally writing down, to the last cent, where every single piece of her paycheck or benefit was going.”

“To this day, I just can’t get my head around how she managed,” she says.

It definitely rubbed off and Tereroa describes herself as a “prolific planner”.

“Even now I sit down once a month and go through our budget at home and I’m really aware of where everything goes.”

Tereroa says that has influenced her business management style.

“I know my numbers. My CFOs [chief financial officers] over the years really appreciate the fact that I can spot a number that doesn’t look right a mile off.”

On a personal (or adult) level Tereoa says the poorest she has ever been was – like many Kiwi leaders – at university.

While childhood poverty is tough, she sees some value in being forced to penny-pinch as a young adult.

“It’s the making of you, I reckon,” she says.

“You really have to make some good choices financially. And I think you [learn to] do that real fast when you don’t have much.”

Tereroa’s advice for others seeking career success is to focus on getting into an area they truly love and enjoy.

“I know it sounds a bit trite, but if you really love what you do, success follows that, and that’s success both in getting fulfilment out of what you’re doing, but also a monetary sense.”

“I have this saying that I’ve lived by for years, which is: work hard in silence and let success be your noise. I think young people can learn a lot from that because if you truly believe in what you’re doing and you work hard at it, success will be your noise.”

Listen to the full episode to hear more from Tereroa on her career, what else she learned from her childhood, and the changing face of the motor and insurance industries.

Money Talks is a podcast run by the NZ Herald. It isn’t about personal finance and isn’t about economics - it’s just well-known New Zealanders talking about money and sharing some stories about the impact it’s had on their lives and how it has shaped them.

The series is hosted by Liam Dann, business editor-at-large for the Herald. He is a senior writer and columnist, and also presents and produces videos and podcasts. He joined the Herald in 2003.

Money Talks is available on iHeartRadio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts.