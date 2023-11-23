a2 Milk is growing its share of a declining infant formula market in China, leading analysts to expect it to outperform. Can it ever return to the innovative empire it once was? Video / Carson Bluck

A2 Milk’s management is trying to capture more of a shrinking infant formula market in China where birth rates have been deteriorating.

“We can’t do anything about that context, obviously,” chief executive David Bortolussi told Markets with Madison.

“The opportunity for us is to continue to drive share in the market.”

And it’s doing that, leading Forsyth Barr analysts to upgrade its rating on the stock to expect it to outperform.

However, regulation of infant formula in China is toughening, with a2 having to re-register recently - a process that Bortolussi says took competitors out of the market.

“It is a fiercely competitive market in China.

“Our market position now is that we are probably about a number seven or eight player in the market.”

Bortolussi wants to see it in the top three - but that won’t be easy given it’s up against global and local giants Nestlé, Danone, Feihe and Yili.

Once a market darling, a2 Milk’s valuation is one quarter of what it was in 2020, now priced slightly above $4 a share with a market capitalisation of about $3 billion.

The company pioneered the a2 protein cow’s milk variant in fresh liquid and infant formula forms. Innovations to that degree have been lacking since.

“We need to expand.”

Watch Bortolussi discuss what it’s working on and his hopes for geopolitical tensions globally in today’s episode of Markets with Madison above.

