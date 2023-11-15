A2 Milk's share price has been under downward pressure for over a year. Photo / Supplied

A2 Milk's share price has been under downward pressure for over a year. Photo / Supplied

A2 Milk is still on track to reach its sales target of $2 billion by 2026, but there has been no change to its 2024 earnings outlook, the company’s managing director and chief executive David Bortolussi says.

Bortolussi, in materials prepared for today’s annual meeting in Auckland, said the dairy and infant milk formula marketer was also on track to improve medium-term ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin to the “teens”.

In the June year just finished, A2 Milk’s net profit jumped by 26.2 per cent to $144.8 million.

A2 Milk’s ebitda was up 11.8 per cent at $219.3m.

And after an on-market share buyback of $149.1m, the company still had $757.2m in the bank.

However, a2 Milk’s share price has remained depressed - trading at just over $4.00 - the lowest point since 2017.

Bortolussi said in notes prepared for his address to the meeting that the key challenge for a2 Milk and its competitors was the infant formula market in China declining, down double-digits in 2023 due to the cumulative impact of fewer newborns and lower market pricing.

Shoppers at a mall in Shanghai. China's declining birth rate is impacting infant formula prospects. Photo / 123RF

“These category issues – coupled with challenging macroeconomic conditions, global geopolitical concerns and capital market dynamics – have weighed heavily on our share price over time,” he said.

However, he said there was an opportunity to grow the business and create shareholder value in the future.

“The infant milk formula (IMF) category in China is still over $30 billion in retail sales, we only have a 5-6 per cent share and it is our biggest growth opportunity.

“We have an exciting pipeline of innovation projects in our core IMF business; in kids, adult and seniors’ nutrition; liquid milk ... and we have growth opportunities in other markets that we are working on which would ideally leverage existing products into new markets,” he said.

Bortolussi said he believed a2 Milk had the right strategy.

At the time of its last result, A2 Milk said it expected China IMF market conditions to be more challenging in 2024 compared to 2023, with a further double-digit decline in market value.

“Despite these headwinds, we expect to continue to gain market share in IMF, and at the group level, we are expecting low single-digit revenue growth, ebitda margins to be similar to 2023 and an improvement in cash flow,” Bortolussi said.

Outgoing chair David Hearn, in his address, acknowledged the weakness in the company’s share price.

“I also want to acknowledge up front that we understand how our recent share price decline has caused frustration amongst shareholders, as it has for us as well,” he said.

Jamie Gray is an Auckland-based journalist, covering the financial markets and the primary sector. He joined the Herald in 2011.