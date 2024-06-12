Advertisement
A response to Sir Roger Douglas on Budget 2024 challenges - Bryce Wilkinson

By Bryce Wilkinson
5 mins to read
Sir Roger Douglas has renewed his case for radical changes to fiscal policy in the last three weeks. Photo / Paul Taylor

Dr Bryce Wilkinson is a senior fellow at The New Zealand Initiative.

OPINION

Eminent New Zealander, Sir Roger Douglas has renewed his case for radical changes to fiscal policy in the last three weeks. The

