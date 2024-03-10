Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

A fourth cable? Transpower puts Cook Strait link up for discussion

Jamie Gray
By
5 mins to read
Transpower has released a discussion document on the future of the 60-year-old Cook Strait HVDC link.

Transpower has released a discussion document on the future of the 60-year-old Cook Strait HVDC link.

National power grid operator Transpower has put the long-term future of its ageing Cook Strait power link up for discussion.

State-owned Transpower, with an eye on the likelihood that electricity is going play a bigger

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business