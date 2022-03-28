Voyager 2021 media awards
$8000 or $39,000-plus? It's your choice how much you pay in fees on your KiwiSaver investment

9 minutes to read
High fees can impact your KiwiSaver returns. Photo / Getty Images

Tamsyn Parker
By
Tamsyn Parker

Personal Finance Editor

A 20-year-old could pay an average of nearly $39,000 in KiwiSaver fees over their working life - or less than $8000, depending which fund they choose.

Sorted's KiwiSaver fund finder tool has been rejigged and

