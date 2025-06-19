Advertisement
50 years on the ice: How an Olympic gold medal kickstarted a couple’s business

By Alex Robertson
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The Blongs, once on the brink of losing everything in the late 1970s, found hope and renewal in the unforgettable grace of Torvill and Dean's (pictured) gold medal-winning "Bolero" at the 1984 Winter Olympics. Photo / S&G, PA Images via Getty Images

This weekend the Paradice Aotea Square opens for the winter, while the family behind it celebrate half a century in the business of skates and ice rinks.

But 40 years ago they nearly lost it all, only to be saved by events half a world away: Torvill and Dean winning

