2degrees fined $325,000 for misleading customers over ‘free’ Aussie business roaming

2degrees pleaded guilty to five breaches of the Fair Trading Act in the Auckland District Court.

2degrees pleaded guilty to five breaches of the Fair Trading Act in the Auckland District Court.

2degrees has been fined $325,000 for misleading claims about its “free” Aussie business roaming plans.

Customers were charged $7 to $8 per day after 90 days, despite the “free” claim.

2degrees has removed the 90-day limit, refunded affected customers, and updated promotional material.

Telco 2degrees has been fined $325,000 after admitting it made misleading claims about its “free” Aussie business roaming plans.

The Commerce Commission took action last year after claims made by 2degrees in its advertising campaign between 2020 and 2023 created an impression that customers on mobile business plans would have the ability to roam year-round in Australia at no extra cost when that was not the case.

Instead, customers were charged $7 to $8 per day for roaming after only 90 days.

A spokesperson for 2degrees said the company accepts the decision of the court and has fully co-operated with the commission.