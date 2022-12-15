Voyager 2022 media awards
26 Seasons’ capital raise comes up $1m short

Jamie Gray
By
3 mins to read
Pickers harvesting strawberries at 26 Seasons' Foxton indoor farm. Photo / Supplied

Farming technology company 26 Seasons’ $5.5 million capital raise has come up about $1m short, but the strawberry grower says it has sufficient funds to start commercialising its vertical farming operation at Foxton in 2023.

