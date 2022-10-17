Fancy spending more time on holiday and less time at work? Here's how you can capitalise on it by taking annual leave at the right time. Photo / 123rf

Most Kiwis love a long weekend. Whether that be escaping out of town to a holiday destination of choice or enjoying a staycation, we love to utilise as much time as we can relaxing.

If you’re a fan of working smarter and not harder, then in 2023 there are plenty of chances to capitalise on getting the most out of your annual leave.

If regular three or four-day weekends sound like a bit of you, here’s how you can take just 15 days annual leave and get 46 days off work.

Waitangi Day: February 3-6

Thanks to Waitangi Day falling on a Monday, Kiwis get an instant three-day weekend. If you take one annual leave day on Friday February 3, you get four days off in total.

Annual leave days: 1

Days off: 4

Easter Holidays: April 7-16

The Easter period is jam-packed with holidays and it is a perfect chance to take a full 10 days off. With Easter striking early, Good Friday falls on April 7, and Easter Monday on April 10. That’s already four days off work with no annual leave used!

However, if you feel like another six days off work you only need to use four annual leave days, giving you a well-earned 10-day holiday for the price of just four!

Annual leave days: 4

Days off: 10

Anzac Day: April 22-25

Just when you think April can’t get any better, you get another chance of a four-day weekend. With Anzac Day falling on Tuesday April 25, it means you can get four days off by using an annual leave day on Monday the 24th.

If you can capitalise on both Easter and Anzac weekends, you’ll end up with 14 days off in April alone! Not a bad way to see out the New Zealand summer!

Annual leave days: 1

Days off: 4

King’s Birthday Weekend: June 2-5

The holiday that used to be called Queen’s Birthday weekend will now become the King’s Birthday weekend. Despite the title change, the holiday will remain the same.

With King’s Birthday falling on Monday June 5, you can eek out another four-day weekend by taking a day off on Friday June 2. Go on, treat yourself.

Annual leave days: 1

Days off: 4

There are about 500 stars in the Matariki cluster but only six or seven can be seen without a telescope. Photo / Supplied

Matariki: June 8-16 OR June 14-17

With Matariki falling on Friday June 14, it means you get a three-day weekend as is.

Option 1: You could decide to take four annual leave days off from Monday June 10 which would see you have a nine-day holiday. This is a great idea if you have annual leave to burn. It is also the last public holiday until the end of October so it will pay to use it wisely.

Option 2: Alternatively you could take Monday June 17 off, giving yourself four days off for the price of one annual leave day.

Annual leave v Days off:

Option 1 - Four days leave for nine days off

Option 2 - One day leave for four days off

Labour Day: October 20-23

With Labour Day falling on Monday, October 23, you can take Friday, October 20 off to score yourself a four-day holiday for the price of one. Saving at least one annual leave day for this will be worthwhile given the next holiday period is Christmas.

Annual leave days: 1

Days off: 4

Christmas and New Year: December 23 - January 2

Jackpot! Christmas and Boxing Day fall on Monday 25 and Tuesday 26, giving you a four-day weekend. If you take the next three days off afterward, you will be on holiday until January 2 thanks to a weekend and two days off for New Year. That’s a total of 11 days off for just three days of annual leave.

Annual leave days: 3

Days off: 11