Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

1.5ha Newmarket site valued at $64m sells to mystery buyer

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

MPs Chris Bishop and Todd McClay give an RMA reform announcement.

A 1.5ha Auckland site valued at $64 million in the middle of Newmarket – which was once the scene of an ambitious project ribbon-cut by former Prime Minister Sir John Key – has sold.

The 10 unit titles are bounded by Alpers Ave, Gillies Ave and Edgerley Ave. They were

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business