1.5ha Newmarket site valued at $64m sells to mystery buyer

Land valued at $64 million between Alpers Ave, Gillies Ave and Edgerley Ave in Auckland's Newmarket and Epsom has sold. Photo / Barfoot & Thompson

The company’s director – wealthy businessman Donghua Liu, who was granted citizenship against official advice because of the “potential benefits” of his investment – had plans to rejuvenate the derelict site.

Liu opened a $3.5m refurbishment of the Boulevard Hotel on the site alongside Key, then the Prime Minister, and the Construction Minister at the time (now city councillor) Maurice Williamson, ahead of the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

Roncon had bought the land with plans for a 600-unit, five-star hotel.

But Liu’s $70m project stalled after he unsuccessfully lobbied the Government to relax business immigration rules for wealthy foreigners.

The sale, made last Thursday, included a total of 15,520sq m of prime land. Photo / Google

Information on the $70m plan was included in a glossy brochure handed to guests at the Boulevard opening, which included 2011 Epsom electorate candidates John Banks, Paul Goldsmith and David Parker.

Roncon made a $22,000 donation to the National Party in 2012.

Liu was embroiled in further controversy when it was revealed he had been granted permanent residency in 2005 by Labour Associate Immigration Minister Damien O’Connor.

He was then granted citizenship, against the recommendation of officials at the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA), after Williamson lobbied his ministerial colleague making the decision.

The DIA recommended the citizenship application be declined on the grounds Liu did not spend enough time in New Zealand or meet the English language criteria.

