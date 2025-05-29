1.5ha Newmarket site valued at $64m sells to mystery buyer

A 1.5ha Auckland site valued at $64 million in the middle of Newmarket – which was once the scene of an ambitious project ribbon-cut by former Prime Minister Sir John Key – has sold.
The 10 unit titles are bounded by Alpers Ave, Gillies Ave and Edgerley Ave. They weremarketed as a site for a potential “landmark project”. The land is next to Broadway, Westfield Newmarket and the Southern Motorway.
The 15,520sq m property sold last Thursday through Barfoot & Thompson. The sale price and purchaser are both unknown.
The land was home to the Carlton Bowling Club until it was sold to developer Roger Barry for $5m in 2001. The club had called the site home since 1914. It was sold again for $25m in 2010 to Roncon Pacific Hotel Management Holdings Limited.
The company’s director – wealthy businessman Donghua Liu, who was granted citizenship against official advice because of the “potential benefits” of his investment – had plans to rejuvenate the derelict site.
Liu opened a $3.5m refurbishment of the Boulevard Hotel on the site alongside Key, then the Prime Minister, and the Construction Minister at the time (now city councillor) Maurice Williamson, ahead of the 2011 Rugby World Cup.
Roncon had bought the land with plans for a 600-unit, five-star hotel.