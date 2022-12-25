Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

12 Days of Kiwiana Christmas: The cost-of-living edition

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Photo / Alex Burton

Photo / Alex Burton

OPINION: Many Kiwis will be familiar with the local version of the famous Twelve Days of Christmas song, retitled A Pukeko in a Ponga Tree. Each year, accounting and business advisory firm Baker Tilly Staples

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business