Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

$113m DJ software spat: Alpha Theta seeks Commerce Commission clearance for Serato deal

Chris Keall
By
6 mins to read
Serato chief strategy officer Nick Maclaren (left) and CEO Young Ly. Though little-known in NZ, the 160-strong Serato dominates the global market for DJ software. Photo / Dean Purcell

Serato chief strategy officer Nick Maclaren (left) and CEO Young Ly. Though little-known in NZ, the 160-strong Serato dominates the global market for DJ software. Photo / Dean Purcell

Japanese firm Alpha Theta has gained Overseas Investment Office approval to buy Auckland-based DJ software maker Serato in a deal worth around US$70 million ($113m).

But now there’s another hurdle for the controversial transaction: Commerce

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business