Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

$10b+ to move Ports of Auckland better spent elsewhere: Phil Goff

3 minutes to read
Ports of Auckland's land holdings have been valued at $1.2 billion. Video / Ports of Auckland / Leon Menzies

Ports of Auckland's land holdings have been valued at $1.2 billion. Video / Ports of Auckland / Leon Menzies

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says it's not a question of if the Ports of Auckland should be moved, but where.

However, any move would cost about $10 billion and if the council had that sort

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.