There has been an expansion of the Harwood Farm Trust property at Weber.

"This was an exciting time last year with the purchase of the Peter MacKenzie block which neighbours our Bassett farm," said trustee Moira Paewai.

"The trustees are very pleased to obtain this property as it fits perfectly with our existing properties and helps ensure our future financial sustainability."

Peter Smith, who died in 2014 and was a long standing trustee, would be pleased the trust now owns this block as it was always one of his wishes to purchase it, she said.

"The trustees feel the objectives of the trust are more relevant than ever in supporting the agricultural industry, as times are very tough with the drought and volatility of markets," she said.

The Harwood Farm Trust was established by Myra Annie Zita Arnaboldi by way of a Deed of Trust dated November 9, 1981. The trust was established to ensure that Miss Arnaboldi's aspirations were realised.

The trust is a charitable trust established under the Charitable Trusts Act and has been registered as a charitable entity under the Charities Act 2005.

The original trustees were Miss Arnaboldi, John Watson, chartered accountant, and Michael Dodson, solicitor. On the death of Miss Arnaboldi, Peter Smith of Dannevirke was appointed as a trustee in her place. Peter retired in accordance with the terms of the trust deed and was subsequently appointed as an advisory trustee until his death.

Subsequently, on the retirement of John Watson, John Dodson of the firm MCI & Associates Limited was appointed in his place and on the retirement of Michael Dodson, Murray Pringle of the firm Lloyd Dodson & Pringle was appointed in his place. Consequently, upon John Dodson's retirement from MCI & Associates Limited that firm's trustee company, MCI Trustees Limited, was appointed as trustee in John Dodson's stead. John retains an interest in the trust, having also been appointed an advisory trustee.

There is provision in the trust deed which requires that there will always be a solicitor and a chartered accountant appointed from the firms of solicitors and accountants who acted for Miss Arnaboldi during her lifetime.

The current trustees of the Harwood Farm Trust are: Murray Pringle, and MCI & Associates Limited, represented by Moira Paewai, and Shaun Morgans.

The trust owns 1253 hectares of rolling to fairly steep land, and farms about 6500 stock units. There are several plantations of melanoxylum trees which have been established on the property by Max Buckendahl, the farm manager. In addition, the trustees have off-farm investments. Max Buckendahl has been associated with the property for some years.

The farm is managed by Ian and Alice Elliffe.

"I thoroughly enjoy it here, I couldn't think of a better job - very achieving," says Ian. "The trust is very easy to work for. We really enjoy giving out scholarships and being part of the selecting team."

■ Scholarships

The objects of the trust include the training and education of young people in farming. All types of farming are envisaged, together with on and off the job training and the provision of scholarships and prizes for the benefit of youth attending educational institutions in New Zealand which undertake agricultural courses.

The aim of the trustees is to make several grants available. Each grant will have a value of between $1000 and $3000 (the exact amount to be determined in each case by the Trustees in their absolute discretion). The trustees usually receive over 50 scholarship applications on an annual basis.