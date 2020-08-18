A love of reading has inspired some longstanding friendships for members of a Stratford book club.

The Stratford Library "As You Like It" book club has been running for 10 years, and is still going strong.

Jane Burroughs has been a member of the club since it started in August 10 years ago.

"It's amazing we have been going for 10 years. Six people attended the first meeting and now we are a group of 16.

Advertisement

"When it first started, librarian Sally Caskey would sit with us and set reading challenges for us. When Sally retired, we started running the club ourselves."

Jane says club members meet twice a month on a Monday to discuss the books they have read in the previous fortnight.

"There is no set book, we each read what we like and then report on it. We sometimes bring our own books or books we have borrowed from the library. Once we are done with the book, we share it among the other readers. We have the whole library to choose from, it's great."

Jane says she has read many books she wouldn't have otherwise tried, if it wasn't for fellow club members recommending them.

"When we share our books, we end up reading something we may have never read before. It's great as we discover different authors and go out of our comfort zone. When we run out of ideas of what to read next, the other members give recommendations."

Jane says one of the noticeable changes she has seen since she started with the book club is the library.

"When the library was remodelled, we temporarily moved to the RSA building in Stratford. We were all very excited when the library was completed and we moved back."

She initially joined the book club to meet new people.

Advertisement

"The library were advertising the book club and I thought it was a great way to meet new people as I had just moved to Stratford from Kerikeri. I've fallen in love with the club and now I wouldn't miss a meeting for the world."

She made lifelong friendships in the book club.

"You meet like-minded people and each meeting is thought-provoking. You bring in different ideas and find new authors to read."

Lynsi Lantham-Saunders is the newest member of the club, joining two years ago.

"I heard about the book club from club member Linda Buchanan. I wanted to meet new people who enjoy reading as much as I do. The club provides the opportunity to extend interests."

Senior library officer Bridget Roper says it is "fantastic" the book club has been running for 10 years.

Advertisement

"The club is a great source of book recommendations that we then also give to the wider community."

Top five adult books recommended by the club members:

"The Tattooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris.

"The Alice Network" by Kate Quinn.

"The Huntress" by Kate Quinn.

"Becoming" by Michelle Obama.

"Ask That Mountain" by Dick Scott.

• The book club meets fortnightly on Mondays at 10.30am. The next meeting is August 24.