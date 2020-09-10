Police investigating two attempted robberies in the North Shore are appealing to the public to help identify a group of men.

Police say that on Saturday September 5, a group of people wearing masks rushed into a dairy in Beach Haven, and started climbing over the counter and attempted to steal items.

The group were confronted by a staff memeber.

They left the shop and fled in a stolen silver 1999 Honda Accord.

Police say the offenders then went to a liquor store in Forrest Hill and again attempted to steal a number of items but fled when they were confronted by the store owner.

Detective Senior Sergeant Callum McNeill said Police are making a number of extensive enquiries into the incidents, including reviewing CCTV footage.

"We believe these people may be able to assist us with our enquiries and we're urging anyone who recognises them to do the right thing and contact Police," he said.

Anyone who recognises them, or with information about their identities, is urged to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 200906/2016.

Information can also be provided via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.