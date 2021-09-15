APO postpones concerts in Auckland

The Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra has announced that as a result of Auckland's continued COVID response it has postponed a number of concerts.
The concerts for APO In Your Neighbourhood – Pieces of Eight on Monday the 20th Septemeber at St Peters Church in Takapuna and Tuesday the 21st September at Somervell Church in Remuera will take place at a later date.
The APO says it is working with all the associated artists, venues and stakeholders to reschedule these concerts as soon as possible.
APO Ticketing and Ticketmaster will be communicating with all ticketholders directly and any rescheduled performance dates will be shared with these ticket holders as soon as possible.
The APO will be sharing special Encore Livestream performances in place of their usual Live Thursday evening concerts.
8PM, THURSDAY 16 SEPTEMBER
APO Encore Livestream: The New Zealand Herald Premier Series : Reflections
Conductor Giordano Bellincampi
Oboe Bede Hanley
Debussy Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune
Gary Kulesha Oboe Concerto (world premiere)
Prokofiev Symphony No.7
Recorded on Thursday 22 October, 2020 by RNZ Concert and JX Live.
For more info, including where and how to view: apo.co.nz/livestream-info
View on the night via:
APO WEBSITE: apo.co.nz/livestreams
APO FACEBOOK: https://fb.me/e/77DWrqnvZ