Queenstown to promote destination as 'Home of Adventure'

Destination Queenstown has launched as the 'Home of Adventure' for domestic travellers. Photo: Miles Holden

Destination Queenstown has launched its latest domestic campaign, unveiling the region's Home of Adventure brand to give Kiwis plenty of reasons to visit.

The 10-week campaign, one of the largest ever for Queenstown in the domestic market, will roll out across primetime television, online, social media, outdoor billboards and through the travel trade from today, featuring the 'Home of Adventure' video.

The premise of Home of Adventure is that Queenstown inspires visitors to go further than before, pushing their frontiers and enjoying the self-discovery and transformative effect that travel can have.

The new brand proposition was developed over the last 18 months taking into account travel trends, consumer insights and an understanding of Queenstown's unique DNA.

DQ interim chief executive Ann Lockhart said DQ is delighted to launch both the Home of Adventure brand and the domestic campaign.

"After pausing the launch just before lockdown in March, we want to say to New Zealand, there are so many reasons to visit this spring and summer. Everyone is invited to experience their own type of adventure in Queenstown, there really is an adventure for everyone here."

Ms Lockhart said Queenstown was founded by adventurers and to this day our love of adventure is a common thread that defines the people of Queenstown.

"Our unique proposition as the Home of Adventure is anchored in our essence and transcends barriers to connect and motivate travellers. From the adrenalin activities that have put Queenstown on the map for decades, to family adventures that allow young ones to discover new things, and exploring the great outdoors - Queenstown is made for self-discovery," says Ms Lockhart.

While the Home of Adventure proposition will headline the campaign, it will be underpinned by multiple experiences that can be enjoyed in Queenstown over the warmer months. These include biking, golf, adrenalin activities, family adventures and outdoor pursuits, including hiking.

Videos and content that showcase each of these experiences will feature on QueenstownNZ.nz with information on planning, including deals and packages from Queenstown businesses.

Ms Lockhart said that throughout its history, Queenstown has drawn many adventurers. From the early Māori and gold miners, to keen outdoors people and more recently tourism pioneers who have turned their passions into enterprise.

"We all own this story, it's been built and told collectively over generations, from the early Maori who came in search of pounamu, to the European settlers and more recently the pioneers of experiences that people from all over the world come to take part in. We are looking forward to sharing this with Kiwis this spring and summer."