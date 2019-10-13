Well-known New Zealand artists, Dick and Otis Frizzell have created the first of a series of street art works on Dominion Road.

This will be the start of a project where other artists will be encouraged to apply for funding from Dominion Road Business Association to do the same.

"We're really excited - not only to be part of such an amazing project in one of Auckland's most colourful, vibrant neighbourhoods - but also to be able to give some up-and-coming artists a paid opportunity to share their style with Auckland." says Dick.

"It can be tough out there, especially when you're starting out and we can't wait to see what talent is waiting to be discovered. We're hoping to get a wide range of cultures representing their different styles, as well as some Kiwi artists, as this will accurately reflect the multicultural nature of this place Aucklanders love so much," says Otis.



Gary Holmes, Manager of the Dominion Road Business Association says the group is thrilled to be backing this project.

"We are so excited that Dick and Otis have agreed to be part of our first mural for Dominion Rd. Their work is so well-known and loved and we know that what they create will be truly iconic. It's all part of our vision to create a strong sense of identity and local connection with the area."

The Dominion Road Street Art Project is part of bringing the culinary diversity the area is known for to life in a visual way.

"We want to make it attractive to families too, so they can come and grab an affordable, delicious bite to eat and check out the street art at the same time. It's such a fun way for children to get a real cultural education," Holmes says.

Once it's completed, other artists will be encouraged to add their flair by applying for funding to create a work for this series. Each piece will have its own message, but collectively they will speak about embracing the mix of cultures that now make up Tāmaki Makaurau.