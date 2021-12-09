How to stay safe this summer

Brake's Driving for Zero campaign urges drivers not to drink any amount of alcohol

Road safety charity Brake is appealing to partygoers and organisers to ensure everyone in their group gets to and from celebrations safely over the festive season and summer.

With the country in the new Covid Protection Framework and people arranging Christmas parties and other gatherings, Brake is reminding everyone to plan their travel, and if driving to events, to make sure the designated driver stays sober.

Brake's Driving for Zero campaign urges drivers not to drink any amount of alcohol or take any drugs before getting behind the wheel. The charity also urges family and friends to speak out to stop a loved one drink or drug driving.

Figures show that in 2019, alcohol and/or drugs was a factor in 137 fatal and over 1,500 injury crashes resulting in 160 deaths and over 2,000 injuries.

Research shows that drinking any amount of alcohol can affect your driving .

Drivers with even 20-50mg alcohol per 100ml of blood are at least three times more likely to die in a crash than those with no alcohol in their blood.

Even small amounts of alcohol affect drivers' reaction times, judgment and co-ordination.

Alcohol also makes it impossible for drivers to assess their own impairment because it creates a false sense of confidence and means drivers are more inclined to take risks and believe they are in control when they're not.