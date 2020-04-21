They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old;

Age shall not weary them nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning

We will remember them.

The familiar lines from Laurence Binyon's For the Fallen will be heard on Anzac Day this year across Taranaki.

The only difference is that this year they will be playing from the radio, not spoken in person at a dawn service.

With New Zealand still living under Covid-19-related restrictions which mean no gatherings can take place, the usual dawn services held on Anzac Day have had to be cancelled.

South Taranaki Returned and Services Association (STRSA) president Graeme Kempton says he couldn't bear the idea of not having any form of dawn service.

He and other STRSA members had already planned out this year's service, long before Covid-19 made its presence known.

"We already had the order planned, we had already spoken to people who were going to contribute, so it seemed wrong to just can it."

Instead of a service at Hawera's memorial arch this year, people are asked to tune in to hear an Anzac Day service on Hokonui Radio. Photo / Google

A conversation with Niki Watson at Bizlink Hāwera gave him an idea.

"She suggested we talk to Bryan Vickery, the Hokonui radio breakfast show presenter, and ask him is we could get something on the radio."

Graeme says when Bryan took the idea to his boss, Hokonui programme director Bruce Appleton, Bruce was immediately on board.

"He actually came from Hāwera himself and knows South Taranaki well. In fact, his family knew my family, so he certainly understood the area and how important Anzac Day is to the community here."

From then, Graeme and Bryan worked to get each individual part of the service recorded, in line with social distancing and isolation rules. Bryan says it was all done by phone rather than having people come into the studio, which came with its own challenges

"Needless to say the biggest challenge was everyone had different phone connections, many were very weak. But at least everyone was at home, no one could be out really."

Bryan says he doesn't know of a prerecorded Anzac Day service having been done

before, although he acknowledges a live version is normally played on RNZ.

He says he is delighted to have been part of it.

"I was both excited and nervous when Graeme asked me if I thought it was a viable idea. I thought it was a brilliant idea and am pleased we have got it done. I was very relieved when I'd recorded it all and it is now ready to go."

The credit for it all must go to Graeme and the rest of the South Taranaki RSA for being innovative, he says.

Graeme says he is pleased Anzac Day will still be acknowledged this year, despite Covid-19.

"It is just as important now as it was many years ago. I hope lots of people tune in and listen on the day, and give some moments of thought to those who fought for us."

The service, which will run for about 10 minutes, will play twice on Anzac Day, at 6.30am and 9am. Contributors include Unity Jayne Waro singing the Australian and New Zealand anthems, bugler Karl Anderson playing The Last Post and Harvey Tutauha giving a karakia.

Tune in: Stratford and Hawera on 88.2FM and 1557AM

New Plymouth on 87.8FM.

Alternatively listen on iHeart Radio - Hokonui Taranaki.