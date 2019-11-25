The scar on Bella's body tells the horrific story of a choker chain embedded so deeply in the young puppy it had to be surgically removed. But it's the bewildered, stricken look on her face in the photo of her injuries that really drives home the horrors she's been through. David Haxton reports.

If Bella could talk she'd tell you how much she's loving her new family and environment.

The young mastiff X boxer dog has loving kind-hearted owners, gets fed daily, has water always available, is exercised and even has three beds all to herself.

Simply put: she has

