Horowhenua Obedience Dog Training Club is top dog in New Zealand.

The club won the DogsNZ award for the Best Domestic Dog Training Club out of all the dog training clubs in the country.

Club secretary Rosemary Cleator said the club was formed in 1961 by a small but enthusiastic group of dog owners who wished to train their dogs.

To win the coveted award, the club had to outline its history and work in the community.

The list was extensive, with the club being involved in local, regional and national activities that Cleator said positively promoted its overall wellbeing and long term sustainability.

The club ran a stand at the A&P show, entered a float in the Christmas parade and held public displays of dog obedience and agility and worked with disabled dog owners so they were able to achieve.

"We have a strong base of financial members and they compete in three areas; obedience, rally-O and agility. We have added to the classes to include new and interesting things for dogs and owners which will appeal to thewider public as well as club members."

She said the club also reacted quickly to changes in dog trends by providing areas of relevance and addressed any issues.

The club worked with local companies to promote dog training in the community.

Cleator has five German shepherds, and asked whyshe has this breed, she responded: "They are beautiful, loyal, intelligent and good mates."