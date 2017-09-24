A Eurofighter Typhoon has crashed into the sea during an airshow display in Italy.

The Italian Air Force F-2000A Typhoon crashed into the sea off Terrancia, 47 miles south of Rome.

Horrifying footage uploaded to social media shows the aircraft beginning the manoeuvre as it climbs above the clouds, the Daily Mail reports.

The Typhoon was filmed performing a huge loop before descending back down towards the sea.

But it is us unable to regain altitude and smashes into the ocean, leaving a huge cloud of water and debris hanging in the air.

The event was attended by thousands of spectators and gasps can be heard from the crowd as the jet plunges into the sea.

Sadly the pilot, Captain Gabriele Orlandi, failed to eject from the aircraft before the collision.

The 36-year-old airman's body was discovered around one and-a-half hours following the deadly crash, local media reports.

"It was terrible. The plane should have touched the water and then traced back but instead crashed to the sea," one spectator told Lastampa.it.