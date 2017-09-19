A Kiwi has died in a cycling accident on a Croatian island, local media reports.

The 39-year-old man fell off a bicycle and into a 3m chasm, the Dubrovnik Daily said.

He wasn't wearing a helmet at the time, the paper reports, and died from head trauma.

The Kiwi man was cycling on the Croatian island of Mljet. He is believed to have lost control of the bike while cycling from the village of Polace in Mljet National Park.

Mljet is one of Croatia's largest islands. Described as "one of the most beautiful pearls of the Mediterranean" by the local tourist board, it is famed for its luscious green forests, sandy beaches and underwater life. It is also known for its wine, olives and goat's cheese.

The north-west part of the island is a national park, and a favourite tourist destination.

Regular ferries connect it to the historic city of Dubrovnik.