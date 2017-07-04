Have you "misplaced a lazy $1.6 million in cash" stuffed into a suitcase?

If so, the Australian Federal Police are looking to ask you some friendly questions, according to a hilarious Facebook post.

The suitcase was found at a warehouse in Wetherill Park, NSW, by officers investigating a suspected drug heist.

"We've kicked off a court process to have it listed as unclaimed cash - but if you reckon this cash is yours, we'd be very keen to speak with you," reads the post. "And by speak with you, we definitely mean to ask where you got a suitcase full of cash from. We have a sneaking suspicion this isn't your average pay packet."

The tongue-in-cheek update finished with a request for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, with the perfect hashtag #MoMoneyMoProblems.

It had almost 2000 comments in just an hour, with users joking, "Oh that's mine! I left it in a warehouse in Wetherill Park!" and, "yeah sorry man that was mine my grandmother has been giving me 5 dollers [sic] every Thursday since i was born can i have it back."

Others claimed it had been promised to them in an email from a Nigerian prince, but never arrived, while one said it was the money the tax office had "robbed" from them.

The entertaining post is just the latest viral hit in a modern tradition of police and emergency services using humour to spread their messages.

Queensland Police yesterday posted a brilliant tweet warning Aussies to stand down with the robbery jokes after Jeff Horn's controversial defeat of Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

The next person to @ us with a robbery joke about the boxing will be arrested for reals. In other news, congrats @jeffhornboxer #PacHorn pic.twitter.com/w5r4bPdbsS — Queensland Police (@QPSmedia) July 2, 2017



