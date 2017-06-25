A multi-storey tourist boat packed with about 150 passengers for the Sacred Heart holiday weekend capsized on a reservoir near Medellin on Sunday, and police in Colombia said three people were dead and 30 missing.

A major rescue effort involving Colombia's air force and firefighters from nearby cities was looking for survivors at the Guatape reservoir where the accident took place.

Police commander Jorge Nieto told Blu Radio that authorities were still in the process of identifying the victims and the nationalities of those on board were not yet known.

#AvanceInformativoTA Emergencia en el embalse El Peñol - Guatapé por hundimiento de un barco con aproximadamente 150 personas - #TANoticias pic.twitter.com/CaW44U7gJ1 — Teleantioquia (@Teleantioquia) June 25, 2017





The air force sent a helicopter to the Guatape reservoir near Medellin, the country's second biggest city, while the local mayor said firefighters and scuba divers were heading to the town.

Medellin's mayor appealed to motorists to stay off roads to facilitate the arrival of rescuers, ambulances and first responders.

The President of Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos, tweeted: "Faced with emergency in Guatape the air force and relief agencies are taking care of the situation.

"We are ready to provide required assistance."

"The most important thing right now is to save lives," said Mayor Federico Gutierrez.

Dramatic videos circulating on social media show the ferry, called El Almirante, rocking back and forth as people crawled down from a third-floor roof as the ship began sinking. A flotilla of recreational boats rushed to the scene to pull people from the vessel, avoiding an even deadlier tragedy.

Eduardo Rivera, director of a hospital in Guatape, told Teleantioquia that three people had died in the accident. General Jorge Nieto, the head of Colombia's police, said approximately 30 people were missing.

It's unclear what caused the boat to sink but survivors told local media that it appeared to be overloaded and none of the passengers on board were wearing life vests.

.@FuerzaAereaCol apoya a esta hora rescate de personas de embarcación que naufragó en Guatapé, Antioquia #FAC pic.twitter.com/f5yowjBcMe — FuerzaAéreaColombian (@FuerzaAereaCol) June 25, 2017





The reservoir surrounding the soaring rocky outcrop of El Penol is a popular weekend destination a little more than an hour from Medellin. It was especially busy on Sunday as Colombians celebrated the long holiday weekend.

The reservoir, which was created as a result of a controversial dam built in the late 1970s, is widely recommended as a place to visit, with boat rides on the water being cited.

- AP, Daily Telegraph UK