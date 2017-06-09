There may have been so many elections recently that we are getting a bit fatigued by it all.
However, there is one thing Brits will never tire of, and that is taking photographs of their pet dogs at polling stations and posting them online.
Why do they do it? Why did it start? We may never have the answers to these questions.
But #dogsatpollingstations is a staple British tradition and it isn't going to stop anytime soon.
Vote for more walks and snacks!
Sprocket is encouraging people to vote
Someone took their rat to a polling station
It is important to look your best as you cast your vote
What a cute voting companion!
And a cute pug
There are some first-timers heading to the ballot box today
What a democratic detour during walkies!
Claire Horton sent in a picture of Peggy the cocker spaniel
Tiny Luca went to vote
Malcolm is a responsible pooch
Some pooches were peeved at the interruption to their walkies
A cat at a polling station!
It's young Billy's first time
A smiling Wolfie