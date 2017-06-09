There may have been so many elections recently that we are getting a bit fatigued by it all.

However, there is one thing Brits will never tire of, and that is taking photographs of their pet dogs at polling stations and posting them online.

Why do they do it? Why did it start? We may never have the answers to these questions.

But #dogsatpollingstations is a staple British tradition and it isn't going to stop anytime soon.

Advertisement

Vote for more walks and snacks!



I vote for more walks and snacks #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/ytLw8puxJU — Stu Loveland-Cooper (@Crocodile_Stu) June 8, 2017









Sprocket is encouraging people to vote





Decisions are made by those that show (p)up. Sprocket says VOTE! #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/aRIhQ2XJbF — Roo Goodwin (@mallocuproo) June 8, 2017









Someone took their rat to a polling station













It is important to look your best as you cast your vote













What a cute voting companion!













And a cute pug













There are some first-timers heading to the ballot box today





My first ever @DogsAtPollingS, had to let big human & little human vote for me tho. I went in and helped them decide #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/HkjYVzBUew — Mads (@madsthedog) June 8, 2017

















What a democratic detour during walkies!













Claire Horton sent in a picture of Peggy the cocker spaniel





Me and Mr Darcy have voted have you? #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/pn6tBYlhb5 — Mullers (@alicerose1992) June 8, 2017









Tiny Luca went to vote













Malcolm is a responsible pooch













Some pooches were peeved at the interruption to their walkies





'This aint our normal route to the fields... why are you making me go here?' #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/33BPiw6Wkn — Rachel Mann-Bradbury (@rachel_mann) June 8, 2017









A cat at a polling station!













It's young Billy's first time





Billy's a first timer! Good luck to all first timers! #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/Ee8dv16s5i — Nancy Clemance AMAC (@NancyJClemance) June 8, 2017









A smiling Wolfie





"Wolfie, go and sit by the sign and smile."

And he did. #dogsatpollingstations @nickyharley pic.twitter.com/19eisGvvcu — Karen Faughey (@kforhee) June 8, 2017



