Teen prostitute in Oakland police sex scandal awarded $1m

The teenage prostitute at the heart of the Oakland police sex scandal has won almost US$1 million from the city.

Jasmin Abuslin, now 19, is the daughter of a police dispatcher and claims she slept with two dozen officers over several years dating back to when she was 16.



She used the prostitute name Celeste Guap and claims that some of the officers paid her after their encounters, the Daily Mail reports.

The scandal was unearthed last year when she began sharing her allegations. It has been tied to the suicide of one police officer and prompted the firing of several from different law enforcement agencies across the city.

On Wednesday, Abuslin was awarded US$989,000 by a court in the Californian city - a fraction of the US$66 million she had been asking for.

Oakland Councilwoman Rebecca Kaplan said afterwards: "It is time to pay the settlement agreement to let this young woman get on with her life and her healing, but also for Oakland to step up and change the culture in the police department and change how we recruit and train our officers."

Abuslin identified herself last year after the 2015 suicide of one of the officers involved.

She claimed to have slept with dozens of the men across the city and said some even encouraged her to keep working on the streets.

Abuslin said one officer tried to act as her pimp, renting her out a hotel room and telling her what to wear to find clients.

She said she had sex with another man in his patrol car and that others warned her of hot spots where authorities were carrying out undercover missions to catch prostitutes.

Seven current and former officers have been charged criminally for their involvement with her. So far, one has pleaded guilty.

Prosecutors previously claimed some of the men gave her Cheetos in exchange for sex. Abuslin said at least three gave her cash.

They also offered to send her to rehab to treat her drug addiction, she said.

In August last year, Richmond police officers drove her to the airport to board a flight to Florida so that she could attend the programme.

She was arrested for aggravated battery three days after arriving.

Abuslin filed her lawsuit against the city in the same month. Her lawyer said at the time that the treatment she received was akin to "modern day slavery".

On Wednesday, the same lawyer welcomed the settlement.

"The settlement occurred with no admission of liability, but obviously if you pay US$1 million, you figure you got some responsibility," John Burris said outside court.

Abuslin no longer works as a prostitute. Her mother has never spoken publicly of the case.

Oakland Police Department Officer Brendan O'Brien killed himself in 2015 after she threatened to expose the fact they had had sex when she was 17.

Livermore officer Dan Black admitted having sex with her once she was of age in his motor home in exchange for alcohol and dinners.

Brian Bunton is awaiting trial on obstruction of justice charges for allegedly "coaching" the teenager how to be a better prostitute.

Contra County Sheriff Ricardo Perez was charged with felony oral sex with a minor.

Oakland Police Officers Warit Utappa and Tyrell Smith were charged with unlawfully searching for information about her.

Retired Oakland officer Leroy Johnson was charged for failing to report suspected child abuse after allegedly being told by the girl in 2015 that she was having sex with his colleagues.

Giovani LoVerde, an Oakland police officer, is accused of having oral sex with her when she was underage.

- Daily Mail