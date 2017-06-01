10:09am Thu 1 June
Mum in China abandons toddler in carpark

By Sophie Williams at Daily Mail

Video footage shows an abandoned baby left in an underground carpark as traffic sped past.

The video shows the child's mother leaving the baby by the roadside in Guiyang City, China's Guizhou province on May 27.

The child is then left to fend for itself as traffic passes by.

The woman can be seen leaving the child behind while looking around to ensure that she isn't being watched.

A car stopped beside the child and then drove on.
After the woman walked away the child crawled around, risking being hit by passing cars.
She places the baby on the ground making sure that the child is sat upright. People can be seen walking past the mother and child.

The mother looks around before placing her child up against the wall. As she walks away, the child can be seen looking around for her mother.

A motorbike passes by and another vehicle stops to look at the child before driving off.
The child then tries to crawl.

A passerby comes to the child's rescue as the footage cuts. According to reports, the passerby was an employee of the car park who had heard the child's screams.

She took the child to the police station. Police are said to be searching for the child's mother.

- Daily Mail

