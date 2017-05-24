ISIS sets sight on Las Vegas as possible terror target

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Las Vegas has emerged as a new potential terror target following the release of an Islamic State propaganda video.

The video calls for lone wolf attacks along the famous Strip as well as advocating vehicle attacks.

A Canadian ISIS soldier is seen encouraging American Islamic State sympathisers to wage terror on their homeland following American airs trikes on Syria.

US intelligence agencies discovered the video on an ISIS website last week.

It is not known when the video was filmed.

"Las Vegas has kind of been a terrorism target for a long time," Dave Shepherd, a retired FBI agent, told Las Vegas Now.

"It's a matter of passing information, understanding exactly what's going on in the city, what's good, what's bad, and that's a daily occurrence."

The latest video is the second time ISIS has featured Las Vegas in its terrorism recruitment videos. The first was in June 2016. The first video came out praising the attack in Orlando at the Pulse nightclub.

The news comes just days after Manchester was rocked by a suicide bomber who killed 22 people and left 59 injured.

- NZ Herald