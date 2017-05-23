Flynn takes the 5th, defies Senate intelligence committee subpoena

Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, the former US National Security Adviser under President Donald Trump, will not comply with a Senate Intelligence Committee subpoena for documents related to their probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 elections.

He is invoking the Fifth Amendment and his right against self-incrimination.

"The context in which the Committee has called for General Flynn's testimonial production of documents makes it clear that he has more than a reasonable apprehension that any testimony he provides could be used against him," Flynn's lawyers wrote in a letter they sent to committee chairman Richard Burr and vice-chairman Mark Warner today.

The committee issued a subpoena to Flynn for documents this month, after he failed to produce records of contacts he had with Russian officials that the committee requested he provide voluntarily.

Flynn is the only witness for whom the committee has issued a subpoena.

- Washington Post